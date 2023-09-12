Asia Cup 2023: Virat-Rohit became first and fastest non-opening Indian duo to complete 5,000 ODI runs

Colombo: After completing the milestone of 10,000 ODI, India skipper Rohit Sharma added another feather to his cap — in partnership with his predecessor Virat Kohli.

The two Indian batting heroes became the fastest non-opening (Rohit opens the inning) duo in One-Day International cricket to complete 5,000 runs as a pair during the Asia Cup Super 4 match against Sri Lanka at Colombo’s R. Premadasa Stadium on Tuesday.

The duo surpassed the legendary West Indies pair of Gordon Greenidge and Desmond Haynes, who held the previous record to reach 5000 ODI runs in 97 innings.

The Rohit and Virat duo achieved this feat in the 86th ODI inning batting together. Both batters have raised 18-century partnerships and 15 half-century stands at an average of 62.47.

Their highest partnership came in 2018 when the right-handed duo added 246 runs against Australia at Guwahati to chase down a daunting target of 323.

They are also the third Indian pair to reach the landmark figure after Sachin Tendulkar and Sourav Ganguly and Rohit and Shikhar Dhawan.

Sachin Tendulkar and Sourav Ganguly hold the global record for most runs scored as a pair in One-Day Internationals with 8227 runs in 176 innings.