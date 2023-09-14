Asia Cup 2023: Race to final gets delayed due to rain, as Pakistan take on Sri Lanka in must-win match

Colombo: The ground is completely covered as things stand, and the toss has been delayed due to rain in the fifth game of the Super 4 stage of Asia Cup 2023 between Pakistan and Sri Lanka at R Premdasa Stadium, Colombo, here on Thursday.

If it does not rain anymore, the toss will take place at 2.50 pm, according to the broadcasters.

After a devastating 228-run loss against India on Monday, Pakistan will play Sri Lanka in a must-win match for both teams. Pakistan’s struggle with bat was not enough as their two premium pacers got injured, Naseem Shah got replaced by Zaman Khan and Haris Rauf is still training with the team.

Kuldeep Yadav registered his second One Day International (ODI) 5-wicket haul against Pakistan and took India to victory after a heroic batting effort.

Sri Lanka’s 13-match winning streak has come to an end. 20-year-old Dunith Wellalage had a memorable outing against India. After removing five of the top six batters, he top-scored with an unbeaten 42, but that wasn’t enough for the Islanders as they suffered a 41-run loss.

The match seems to be do-or-die for both teams as whoever wins will head for the finals against India on September 17. `

However, if the match gets washed out, Sri Lanka will automatically qualify for the finals as they have a better Net Run Rate (NRR) than Pakistan. There is no reserve day for this match.