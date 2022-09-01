Asia Cup 2022: Virat Kohli Scores Fine Fifty vs Hong Kong, Twitter reacts

The Asia Cup 2022 match was held at the Dubai International Cricket Stadium on Wednesday, August 31. India beat Hong Kong by 40 runs and secured the Super 4 spot. After serving a poor performance in Indian Premier League (IPL) 2022, the former Indian Skipper Virat Kohli surprised fans by contributing a fine half-century in the recent event.

After a month long break Virat returned to his form in the Asia Cup 2022 against the Pakistan National Cricket Team. Although he did not perform well with his bat in the IPL this year, he scored a forgettable run in the all-format series against England and registered the highest score of 20 across 6 innings. After the England tour, he rested for the series against West Indies and Zimbabwe.

Meanwhile on Sunday, Virat made a comeback against Pakistan by scoring 35 runs off 34 balls at the Dubai International Cricket Council. Contributing to India’s win as tournament opener against Paki by 5 wickets.

In the Asia Cup game, Virat Kohli made a blockbuster comeback with his batting. He started slow but was able to reach his half-century off 40 balls. He did not give up finished with 59 runs in his bag off 44 balls, including 1 four and 3 sixes. He scored his runs at a strike rate of 134.09. With this, Kohli became the first player to score a half-century in this year’s Asia Cup.

Notably, this was Virat’s second half-century in Men’s T20 Asia Cup.

Furthermore, Kohli and Suryakumar Yadav were able to score 98 runs together helping the team to surpass 192/2 on the board albeit losing the toss and given the chance to bat first.

Here’s how Twitter reacted to Virat’s half century against Hong Kong:

