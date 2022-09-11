Asia Cup 2022 final: Pakistan to meet Sri Lanka today

Dubai: Sri Lanka and Pakistan are all set to face each other in today’s final match. The match will take place at Dubai International Stadium in UAE.

Ahead of their Asia Cup 2022 final against Pakistan on Sunday, Sri Lanka cricket captain Dasun Shanaka has expressed satisfaction with his team’s performance so far and said they are excited to play the final.

Sri Lanka reached the final of the Asia Cup by beating India, Afghanistan and Pakistan in the Super Four stage. The Islanders have turned out to be unlikely finalists despite coming into the competition during difficult times for their country due to economic hardship.

Because of the way his team has fought back after losing their opening match to Afghanistan, Shanaka said they are excited to play the final against Pakistan.

The Asia Cup final match will begin at 7:30 pm IST.