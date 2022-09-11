 Asia Cup 2022 Final: Pakistan opt to bowl against Sri Lanka

Dubai: Pakistan opted to bowl against Sri Lanka in the Asia Cup 2022 Final match being played at the Dubai International Cricket Stadium this evening.

Before this match, Sri Lanka and Pakistan had met in three Asia Cup finals — the former won in 1986 and 2014 while the latter emerged victorious in 2000.

Pakistan made two changes in their team for this important game as Naseem Shah and Shadab Khan came in place of Usman Qadir and Hasan Ali.

On the other hand, Dasun Shanaka-led Sri Lanka decided to stick with the same playing XI, which helped them win their Super Four game against Pakistan.

It’s time for the #AsiaCup2022 final ⏳ Pakistan captain Babar Azam calls it right at the toss and opts to chase against Sri Lanka! pic.twitter.com/pGIHKmU48v — ICC (@ICC) September 11, 2022

Here are the Playing XI of both the teams:

Sri Lanka (Playing XI): Pathum Nissanka, Kusal Mendis (w), Danushka Gunathilaka, Dhananjaya de Silva, Bhanuka Rajapaksa, Dasun Shanaka (c), Wanindu Hasaranga, Chamika Karunaratne, Pramod Madushan, Maheesh Theekshana, Dilshan Madushanka

Pakistan (Playing XI): Mohammad Rizwan (w), Babar Azam (c), Fakhar Zaman, Iftikhar Ahmed, Khushdil Shah, Mohammad Nawaz, Shadab Khan, Asif Ali, Haris Rauf, Naseem Shah, Mohammad Hasnain