Ashwin, Kohli Nominated For Player Of The Decade Award

New Delhi: India skipper Virat Kohli and ace off-spinner R Ashwin were on Tuesday nominated for the International Cricket Councils (ICC) Men’s Player of the Decade award.

Apart from Kohli and Ashwin, Joe Root (of England), Steve Smith (Australia), AB de Villiers (South Africa), Kane Williamson (New Zealand) and Kumar Sangakkara (Sri Lanka) were also nominated for this accolade.

Among other awards, the following are the nominees:

Men’s Test Player of the Decade

Kohli, Root, Williamson, Smith, James Anderson (England), Rangana Herath (Sri Lanka) and Yasir Shah (Pakistan).

Men’s ODI Player of the Decade

Kohli, Lasith Malinga (Sri Lanka), Mitchell Starc (Australia), de Villiers, Rohit Sharma (India), MS Dhoni (India) and Sangakkara.

Men’s T20I Player of the Decade

Kohli, Rohit, Malinga, Rashid Khan (Afghanistan), Imran Tahir (South Africa), Aaron Finch (Australia), and Chris Gayle (West Indies).

Women’s Player of the Decade

Ellyse Perry (Australia), Meg Lanning (Australia), Suzie Bates (New Zealand), Stafanie Taylor (West Indies), Mithali Raj (India) and Sarah Taylor (England).

Women’s ODI Player of the Decade

Raj, Lanning, Perry, Raj, Bates, Stafanie Taylor, and Jhulan Goswami.

Women’s T20I Player of the Decade

Lanning, Perry, Sophie Devine, Deandra Dottin, Alyssa Healy and Anya Shrubsole.

Spirit of Cricket Award of the Decade

Kohli, Dhoni, Williamson, Brendon McCullum (New Zealand), Misbah-ul-Haq (Pakistan), Anya Shrubsole (England), Katherine Brunt (England), Mahela Jayawardene (Sri Lanka) and Daniel Vettori (New Zealand).

The full list of nominations was announced on Tuesday on the official website of ICC and the winners will be decided on the basis of the number of votes a player receives.

(IANS)