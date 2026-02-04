Ashu Malik Leads Hisar Heroes in Final League Clash Against Gurugram Gurus

Advertisement

Sonipat: Hisar Heroes are set to take the mat for their final league-stage encounter of the Kabaddi Champions League as they face Gurugram Gurus in Match 26 of the ongoing tournament, according to a release.

With the league phase reaching its decisive stage, the clash promises high intensity, tactical battles, and playoff implications as Hisar look to finish strong.

After showcasing resilience, fighting spirit, and match-winning performances throughout the season, the Hisar Heroes will aim to carry that momentum into their final league fixture.

The team has grown in confidence with every outing, combining aggressive raiding with improved defensive coordination–qualities that will be crucial against a determined Gurugram side.

All eyes will once again be on Ashu Malik, who has been a standout performer for the Heroes with his fearless raids and calm execution under pressure.

Speaking ahead of the match, Ashu said, “This is our last league match, and the mindset is very clear–to give everything on the mat. We’ve worked hard as a unit, and the focus is on playing smart kabaddi, trusting our preparation, and finishing the league stage on a high for our fans and seeing them in the knock out stages.”

The coaching staff has emphasised discipline and composure, knowing that fine margins often decide crucial games at this stage of the tournament. With a balanced squad and strong belief within the camp, Hisar Heroes will look to impose their rhythm early and control the contest.

Hisar Heroes becomes the fisrt team to qualify for the semi finals and they are ready to take the battle till then and win it.

