Arsenal become Premier League champions, end 22-year title drought

Advertisement

London : Arsenal have been crowned the Premier League champions for the first time in 22 years after a 1-1 draw between Manchester City and AFC Bournemouth at the Vitality Stadium in Bournemouth on Wednesday, according to the Premier League website. The win marked manager Mikel Arteta’s first Premier League title.

The last time The Gunners clinched a Premier League title was in the 2003/04 season, when they won under manager Arsene Wenger and the captaincy of Patrick Vieira.

Martin Odegaard-led Arsenal’s title win comes after three straight runner-up finishes, including the 2023/24 season when Manchester City edged them to the Premier League title by just two points.

Arsenal have now secured four Premier League titles, moving two ahead of Liverpool and just one behind Chelsea. Manchester United remain the competition’s most successful side with 13 Premier League wins, while Manchester City have won eight. The only other clubs to lift the trophy are Blackburn Rovers and Leicester City, who each have one title to their name.

Looking at the overall history of England’s top flight, Arsenal’s latest triumph takes their total league titles to 14, leaving them behind only Liverpool and Manchester United, who have both been crowned champions 20 times.

Advertisement

Arsenal’s title-winning campaign has been driven by goals coming from across the squad. While Viktor Gyokeres (14 goals) leads the scoring charts, players such as Bukayo Saka, Eberechi Eze, Leandro Trossard, Martin Zubimendi, Declan Rice and Mikel Merino have also made consistent contributions throughout the season.

Similarly, assists have been shared too, with Trossard, Martin Odegaard, Rice, Saka, Jurrien Timber and Gabriel Magalhaes contributing at least four each.

Manchester City’s 1-1 draw leaves them four points behind the league leaders, meaning they can no longer catch Arsenal on the final day of the Premier League season.

(ANI)

Also Read:IPL 2026: KKR vs MI at Eden Gardens in Kolkata, know pitch report, weather report, playing 11