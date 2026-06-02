Aquib Nabi, Prince Yadav among seven net bowlers for one-off Test against Afghanistan

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New Delhi: Jammu and Kashmir pacer Aquib Nabi and Prince Yadav have been included in the pool of net bowlers who will help India in their preparations for the one-off Test against Afghanistan in New Chandigarh from June 6, reported ESPNCricinfo.

The other bowlers include Gurjapneet Singh and spinners Shivang Kumar, Saransh Jain and Zeeshan Ansari.

Prince is a part of the three-match ODI series squad, which will follow after the Test, while Nabi emerged as a strong contender after a sensational 60 wicket, title-winning campaign for J&K earlier this year, emerging as the leading wicket-taker at an average of 12.56 and taking home the ‘Player of the Tournament’.

However, he failed to make it to the test side as Team India picked three seam options in Mohammed Siraj, Prasidh Krishna and Gurnoor Brar.

Aquib also represented Delhi Capitals (DC) in this year’s Indian Premier League (IPL), going wicketless in his five outings. Prince was one of the Lucknow Super Giants’ (LSG) brightest stars in their disappointing campaign, with 16 wickets at an average of 28.68 and an economy rate of 8.82.

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Gurjapneet Singh represented Chennai Super Kings (CSK), taking four wickets in four matches at an average of 58.25. Shivang also featured for Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) in 13 matches, taking nine wickets at an average of 41.66.

Speaking after the Afghanistan squad selection, chief selector Ajit Agarkar had said, “You do not necessarily pick a lot of seamers when you pick a Test team in India. And he was close. But at this point, we have gone with the three that we have picked.”

This is only the second Test taking place between India and Afghanistan, with India hosting Afghanistan for their debut Test in 2018 at Bengaluru, which India won by an innings and 262 runs.

(ANI)

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