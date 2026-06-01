Anushka Sharma shares picture kissing Virat Kohli on forehead after RCB’s IPL victory

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New Delhi: Anushka Sharma took to her Instagram account to share a heart-warming picture in which she kisses Virat Kohli’s forehead after RCB victory.

Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) won the IPL trophy for the year 2026, second time in two years. This achievement took place during the final match of RCB and GT yesterday.

During the match Virat Kohli played a crucial role and showed consistency to backing the team to reach the target set by Gujarat Titans. He was present on the field as a batsman till the end of the match.

After the match, Anuskha Sharma joined in with the RCB team to capture pictures and share the moment of victory with everyone.

Last year, as RCB had won their first ever IPL trophy in the past 18 years, Virat Kohli showed his emotional side on the field when he realized that his dream and wait finally reaches the right place and they have finally won the match. On the same day, when Kohli went to see his wife a beautiful moment was captured as Anuskha looked extremely happy and ran towards him to give him a big and tight hug.

The moment went viral on the internet and still remains in the mind of the people. The couple has always been symbol of love of many since their wedding in 2017.

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People seek love like the two, they never leave a chance to show how deeply in love they both are with each other. Anuskha is Virat’s ‘Support system’ and ‘lady luck’. For him she is the most beautiful woman in the world and for Anuskha, Virat is the greatest man in the world.

In the comment section of the post, people have flooded with admiring and loving messages for the couple. One user says, “Picture of the day.” Another says, “The cutest, Trophy picture.” Third user says, “Yaaaar ♥️ Yahi Chahiye Bas Ab Life Mein.”

Look at the post here:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by AnushkaSharma1588 (@anushkasharma)