Anushka Sharma made massive sacrifices says Virat Kohli, calls her an inspiration

Indian cricketer Virat Kohli and actress Anushka Sharma are undoubtedly one of the most loved couples in Bollywood. In his interviews, the cricketer has always been vocal about his wife Anushka’s contributions to changing him as a cricketer and human being. In a recent RCB podcast with Danish Sait, Virat opened up about the sacrifices that his wife Anushka has made as a mother. Kohli also admitted that he has been inspired by his ladylove.

Reflecting upon his tough time during the past two years in terms of his career, Virat Kohli said, “The way things have been in the past two years, we have had our child and, as a mother, the sacrifices that she made have been massive. Looking at her, I realised whatever problems I had were nothing. As far as expectations are concerned, as long as your family loves you for who you are, you don’t expect much because that is the basic requirement. ”

Virat further added, “When you look for inspiration, you start from home, and obviously, Anushka has been a big inspiration for me. My life had completely different perspective. When you fall in love with a person, you start processing those changes within you as well. Her outlook towards life was different and it urged me to change for the better and become more accepting of things.”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by AnushkaSharma1588 (@anushkasharma)

Anushka and Virat married in 2017 in an intimate ceremony in Italy after dating for some years. They welcomed their daughter, Vamika Kohli, in January 2021. On the work front, Anushka Sharma returns to acting after four years with Chakda Xpress. The film based on the life of Indian cricketer Jhulan Goswami. It will premiere on Netflix.