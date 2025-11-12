Announcement of 2030 Commonwealth Games will come very soon: IOA President PT Usha

Advertisement

New Delhi: Indian Olympic Association (IOA) President PT Usha said that the announcement regarding the 2030 Commonwealth Games will be made soon, with a public declaration expected around November 25-26 during the upcoming AGM in Glasgow.

PT Usha was present at DLF Avenue, Saket, where Union Minister of Youth Affairs & Sports Mansukh Mandaviya unveiled the King’s Baton for the Glasgow 2026 Commonwealth Games (CWG) in the nation’s capital on Tuesday.

Speaking on the 2030 Commonwealth Games announcement, PT Usha told the media, “…The announcement of the 2030 Commonwealth Games will come very soon, and the public announcement will come on November 25-26. There is an AGM in Glasgow…It will be a good inspiration for all our players…”

Last month, the Executive Board of Commonwealth Sport announced that it would recommend Ahmedabad as the host city for the 2030 Centenary edition of the Commonwealth Games.

Ahmedabad will now be put forward for full Commonwealth Sport membership, with the final decision to be made at the Commonwealth Sport General Assembly in Glasgow on 26 November 2025, according to a press release from the official Commonwealth Games website, which is also the official website of Commonwealth Sport.

Advertisement

The recommendation follows a rigorous evaluation process by the Commonwealth Sport Evaluation Committee, which assessed candidate cities on multiple parameters, including technical delivery, athlete experience, infrastructure, governance, and alignment with Commonwealth values.

Framed under the organisation’s ‘Games Reset’ principles, designed to encourage innovation and collaboration, both Ahmedabad (India) and Abuja (Nigeria) submitted compelling proposals showcasing their readiness and vision to host the Games.

The recommendation represents a landmark moment for the Commonwealth Sport Movement. The 2030 Games will mark the centenary of the inaugural event held in Hamilton, Canada, in 1930. With Glasgow 2026 fast approaching and promising to deliver a ‘wow factor’ for athletes and fans alike, today’s recommendation provides an exciting platform for the Centenary Games and beyond, offering long-term stability and momentum.

India, the most populous nation in the Commonwealth, boasts a proud sporting history and a strong record of success at the Commonwealth Games, finishing fourth on the medal table at the 2022 Games in Birmingham. Amdavad’s proposal emphasises India’s commitment to the values of the Commonwealth and its capacity to stage a Games that reflects the scale and diversity of modern sport.

In addition, given the impressive and ambitious submission from Nigeria, the Commonwealth Sport Executive Board has agreed to develop a strategy to support and accelerate Nigeria’s hosting ambitions for future Games, including consideration for the 2034 Games. This decision supports Commonwealth Sport’s strategic commitment to secure the future Games pipeline and to host a Games in Africa.

Also Read: India To Host Commonwealth Games 2030 In Ahmedabad