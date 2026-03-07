Annabel Sutherland becomes first woman to hit Test tons in three consecutive innings

Advertisement

Perth: Annabel Sutherland of Australia became the first woman cricketer to score hundreds in three consecutive innings in a Test when she hit a 129-run knock on Day 2 of the ongoing one-off Test match against India at the WACA Stadium in Australia.

Playing her seventh Test match, Sutherland hit her fourth Test century with the help of 17 fours. She took 171 balls to make 129 runs, which helped Australia take a considerable lead in the match.

This is Sutherland’s third consecutive century in Test cricket and her fourth ton in the last five Tests.

The 24-year-old all-rounder came to bat at number five and added 128 runs for the fourth wicket with Ellyse Perry (76) and then went on to add 54 runs for the fifth wicket with Beth Mooney.

Perry also became the highest run-scorer (1006 runs) for Australia women in Test cricket and the second woman Australian cricketer to cross the 100-run mark. She overtook Karen Rolton (1002) to become the highest run-scorer for Australia woman in the traditional format.

With 715 runs already in her Test career, Sutherland is the eighth leading run-scorer for Australia woman in Test cricket. She has made her runs at an astonishing average of 89. She has gone past 50 runs four times in her career and has always converted them to a century. Her best score in Test cricket is 210 whch she made against South Africa in 2024 at the same ground.

Earlier, India were asked to bat first, and Australia bundled them out for 198 runs with Sutherland picking up four wickets and debutant Lucy Hamilton taking three wickets. Darcie Brown also took a couple of wickets, and Ashleigh Gardner picked up one wicket of Richa Ghosh.

This is a Pink-Ball Day-Night Test match and also the Australia skipper Alyssa Healy’s last international match of her 16-year-long career.

(Source: ANI)