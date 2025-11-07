Andhra Pradesh Govt Announces ₹2.5 Crore Reward, House and Job for Women’s World Cup Winner Shree Charani

Advertisement

Amaravati: The Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu on Friday announced a cash prize of Rs 2.5 crores, a 1,000 square-yard house site, and a Group-I government job for the Indian spinner Shree Charani in recognition of her “exemplary performance” in the ICC Women’s Cricket World Cup

On Sunday, November 2, Team India made history, overcoming a years-long period of heartbreaks and mental block as they defeated South Africa to secure their first-ever ICC Women’s World Cup title, their first across any format, beating Proteas by 52 runs in front of a packed DY Patil Stadium in Navi Mumbai.

Taking to X, the official handle of Andhra Pradesh CMO, wrote, “The Government of Andhra Pradesh, led by Hon’ble Chief Minister Shri N. Chandrababu Naidu Garu has announced a cash award of ₹2.5 crore, a 1,000 sq. yard house site, and a Group-I government job for Ms. Shree Charani in recognition of her exemplary performance in the ICC Women’s Cricket World Cup, 2025.”

Further, Naidu praised the young spinner, saying that she “reflects the spirit of Telugu daughters- their strength, determination, and limitless potential” and has made both the state and country proud with her title-winning campaign.

“A star daughter of Andhra Pradesh, our very own Kadapa girl and World Cup champion, Ms. Shree Charani made an invaluable contribution to India’s Women’s Cricket World Cup victory. She reflects the spirit of Telugu daughters – their strength, determination, and limitless potential. Rising from humble beginnings, she has worked tirelessly to achieve excellence in cricket, proudly representing both our state and our nation. I wish her the very best in all her future winning spins. Proud of you, Amma!,” CM Naidu posted on X.

Charani ended as the fourth-highest wicket-taker in the tournament with 14 wickets in nine matches at an average of 27.64, with best figures of 3/41, forming a dominant spin duo with leading wicket-taker and all-rounder Deepti Sharma, who was the leading wicket-taker with 22 wickets.

In 18 ODIs, she has bagged 23 wickets for India, while in five T20Is, she has secured 10 wickets in Blue jersey.

Coming to the match, India was put to bowl first by South Africa and fifties from Shafali Varma (87) and Deepti Sharma (58) were the headlining acts for Women in Blue as they posted a challenging score of 298/7 in 50 overs. During the run-chase, skipper Laura Wolvaardt (101 in 98 balls, with 11 centuries and a six) slammed back-to-back World Cup knockout tons, but she did not get much support from other batters, with Shafali (2/36) and Deepti (5/39) unleashing a spin web, bundling them out for 246 runs.

