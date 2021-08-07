Anand Mahindra promises XUV 700 model to golden boy Neeraj Chopra

By WCE 3
javelin thrower Neeraj Chopra

Chennai: It is going to rain gifts for Tokyo Olympics gold medallist javelin throw Neeraj Chopra. The first one from the Indian corporate world to make an announcement in this regard was Mahindra Group Chairman Anand Mahindra.

In reply to a tweet, Mahindra said: “Yes indeed. It will be my personal privilege & honour to gift our Golden Athlete an XUV 7OO @rajesh664 @vijaynakra. Keep one ready for him please.”


The XUV 700 is yet to launched by Mahindra & Mahindra Ltd.

Related News

Odisha turned lucky for Neeraj Chopra! Know the story behind…

Haryana announces Rs 6 cr for Neeraj; Punjab CM hails golden…

In reply to another tweet that said: “Why one for him, would say the first one for him,” Mahindra said: “We hear you.”

Mahindra also tweeted: “The Javelin throw is arguably the most frequently used image for commemorative coins. We need to have one officially released depicting #NeerajChopra. @narendramodi @ianuragthakur.”

Haryana Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar on Saturday announced a cash reward of Rs 6 crore and a government job for Chopra.

The star athlete from Panipat district in Haryana created history after he clinched the gold in javelin throw with an attempt of 87.58 metres, becoming only the second Indian after Abhinav Bindra to win an individual gold medal at the Olympics.

(IANS)

You might also like
Sports

1st Test: Bumrah picks five after Root ton, India need 209 to win

State

Odisha turned lucky for Neeraj Chopra! Know the story behind his historic win in…

Nation

Haryana announces Rs 6 cr for Neeraj; Punjab CM hails golden boy

Nation

Neeraj Chopra scripts history, wins India’s first-ever Olympic gold in javelin…

Leave A Reply

Your email address will not be published.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.