Akriti Agarwal announces separation from cricketer fiancé Prithvi Shaw, says “Our paths are not meant to be together”

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Mumbai: Actor Akriti Agarwal has announced her separation from her cricketer fiancé, Prithvi Shaw, nearly six months after announcing their engagement in March this year.

In a social media post, Akriti wrote, “With a heavy heart, I would like to share that my fiancé and I have decided to part ways due to different goals and circumstances for our future. As much as we love and care for each other, we’ve come to accept that our paths are not meant to be together. With our responsibilities and the circumstances we are currently facing, we have mutually decided to go our separate ways.”

Akriti went on to wish the best, peace, and happiness for both of them, further asking everyone to respect their privacy during the difficult time. The actor also requested everyone to avoid any speculation or making assumptions about the reason behind their separation.

“I genuinely wish nothing but the best, peace, and happiness for both of us as we move forward. I kindly request everyone to respect our privacy during this difficult time and refrain from speculating or making assumptions about the reasons behind our decision. Thank you for understanding and respecting our space,” the statement concluded.

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In March, Indian batter Prithvi Shaw got engaged to Akriti Agarwal, announcing the same on his social media handle. “From sixes on the field to a lifetime of hits off it. She’s is my perfect innings!,” he captioned the post, while also sharing pictures from their engagement.

Meanwhile, Prithvi Shaw is yet to react to the separation statement.

(Source: ANI)