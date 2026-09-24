Ajit Agarkar’s chief selector tenure ends october 4, BCCI to decide on replacement

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New Delhi: Ajit Agarkar’s tenure as the chief selector of the Indian men’s cricket team is set to end on October 4 with the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) yet to decide on his replacement.

As per reports, BCCI secretary Devajit Saikia said the position would be vacant after Agarkar’s tenure ends and that the board has enough time to take a decision.

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Reports had earlier suggested that Agarkar was not interested in an extension. The BCCI, however, had not confirmed his exit.

Saikia said the board would announce its decision once it is finalised.

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