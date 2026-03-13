AIFF Mourns Passing of Former General Secretary Kushal Das

Advertisement

New Delhi: The All India Football Federation condoled the passing of former AIFF General Secretary Kushal Das, who served the federation from 2010 to 2022. Das passed away on Friday at the age of 66. He is survived by his wife and two sons.

A Chartered Accountant by profession, Kushal Das brought extensive experience in sports management and administration to Indian football. In his early professional years, he worked with several international organisations, including PwC, GSK, and Shell, according to a press release from AIFF Media.

In 1996, he joined IMG as Chief Financial Officer when the global sports marketing and television production company entered the Indian market. Das later served as the Chief Financial Officer of the International Cricket Council in Dubai, further strengthening his credentials in international sports administration.

In November 2010, he took charge as the General Secretary of the All India Football Federation, a position he held for more than a decade.

Das oversaw landmark events and structural changes that helped raise the profile of the sport in India. The country successfully hosted the 2017 FIFA U17 World Cup.

Women’s football also witnessed important progress during this period with the launch of the Indian Women’s League in 2017. Towards the end of his tenure, India successfully hosted major international tournaments, including the 2022 AFC Women’s Asian Cup.

AIFF President Kalyan Chaubey said, “Kushal Das played an important role in the administration and development of Indian football during his tenure as General Secretary of the AIFF. His efforts towards Indian football will always be remembered. On behalf of the entire Indian football fraternity, I extend my heartfelt condolences to his family and loved ones in this difficult time. May his soul rest in peace.”

AIFF Deputy Secretary General M. Satyanarayan said, “It is indeed sad to hear of Mr Das’s demise. He was one of the longest-serving General Secretaries of the AIFF, serving for over 12 years. During his tenure, the administration at Football House saw many changes and several new departments were created.

“I had personally reached out to him on numerous occasions, and his demise leaves a huge void in sports administration. May his soul rest in peace,” Satyanarayan said.

