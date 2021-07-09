Ahead of series with India, Sri Lanka performance analyst found Covid-19 positive

By IANS
Colombo: The India-Sri Lanka ODI series, starting on July 13, suffered a hiccup after Sri Lanka Cricket (SLC) performance analyst Shirantha Niroshana tested positive for Covid-19 on Friday, a day after team’s batting coach Grant Flower did.

Sri Lanka Cricket spokesman said that the entire squad which returned from England on Tuesday, has been kept in isolation.

“He (Niroshan) was found to be positive, following a PCR Test carried out among the national players, coaches, and support staff yesterday, following the identification of Grant Flower as Covid-19 positive,” said a statement from SLC.

Flower had tested positive on Thursday.

The Indian squad is already in the island nation to play three ODIs and three T20 Internationals from July 13 to 25.

Another round of PCR tests will be conducted on July 11, two days prior to the start of the series, SLC stated.

The financially strapped SLC is planning to earn a whopping $12 million from the six-match series against India.

Sri Lanka Cricket president Shammi Silva had revealed that initially they had only three matches in the series but requested the BCCI to include three more games to ensure they can make the most from the high-profile series.

