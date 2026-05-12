Ahead of Al-Hilal Battle, Ronaldo Says It’s Time for Al-Nassr to Deliver in Title Race

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New Delhi: Football icon Cristiano Ronaldo is eyeing his first Saudi Pro League trophy as his side Al-Nassr is set to face Al-Hilal in the title clash at the Alawwal Park in Riyadh on Tuesday.

Ahead of the much-anticipated fixture, Ronaldo shared a post on his Instagram, appealing to fans to support his side in the final and wrote, “Your support has pushed us every single week. In the stadium, at home and everywhere around the world. That energy is with us on the pitch. Let’s make it count. For us. For you. For Nassr. See you tomorrow.”

Last week, the Portuguese superstar achieved a major milestone in his illustrious career by completing 100 goals in the Saudi Pro League during Al-Nassr’s 4-2 victory over Al-Shabab.

He achieved the landmark after scoring in the second half of the high-scoring clash, further cementing his impact since joining Al-Nassr in 2022.

The 41-year-old legend has scored 971 goals in his illustrious career, and the goal against Al-Shabab was Ronaldo’s 26th league goal of the season. The legendary footballer has 127 goals across all competitions for Al-Nassr.

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Al-Nassr sit at the top of the Saudi Pro League with 82 points from 32 matches, five clear of Al-Hilal. One more win seals the title, and Ronaldo’s side has the chance to finish it off against their fiercest rivals.

Since arriving, Ronaldo has been the league’s defining face. He’s shattered scoring records, filled stadiums, and drawn unprecedented global attention to Saudi football. Yet the domestic league trophy has remained the one missing piece in his Middle Eastern run.

Despite breaking individual milestones since his landmark move, the championship has stayed elusive. Leading from the front, Ronaldo has aged like fine wine, driving Al-Nassr’s push and making sure they dictate the title race.

A win here would do more than secure silverware. It would validate his relentless drive, silence critics who called the move an exhibition, and cement his legacy as a champion in the Middle East.

(ANI)

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