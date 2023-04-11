Adult star Kendra Lust becomes Rinku Singh’s fan, gives special name

Kendra Lust becomes Rinku Singh fan: There is no doubt that Rinku Singh is the latest heartthrob of cricket fans for his sensational batting which helped Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) to beat the Gujarat Titans (GT) in the Indian Premier League 2023 on Sunday.

Rinku Singh hit five sixes in a row to give a memorable win to KKR. People of all walks of life have praised his effort and become his fan. American porn star Kendra Lust was also impressed by the innings of Rinku Singh so much so that she called him the ‘King.’

Kendra Lust became Rinku Singh’s fan as she wrote “Rinku – The King,” on her Twitter handle.

The Rashid Khan-led Gujarat Titans set a huge target of 205 for KKR. While chasing the target, the KKR needed 29 runs off 6 balls. Yash Dayal bowled the final over while Rinku and Umesh Yadav were on the crease. After Yadav took a single from the first ball it looked like impossible for them to win the match. However, Rinku hit five sixes in a row and sealed one of the most memorable wins for the two-time champions.

