Adelaide: Off-spinner R Ashwin took four for 55 while pace bowler Umesh Yadav took three for 40 as India took a handy 53-run lead as Australia were bowled out for 191 in their first innings on the second day of the first Test match here at the Adelaide Oval on Friday.

India had made 244 in their first innings.

Ashwin got the prized wicket of Steve Smith in the second session for just one as India wrested initiative early.

Aussie skipper Tim Paine scored an unbeaten 73 to take the fight to the Indians while Marnus Labuschagne made 47 as the hosts were reduced to 111 for seven at one point in time.

Earlier at the end of second session, Australia were placed in a precarious situation at 92/5 and trailed by 152 runs.

Australia’s condition could have been much worse had the Indian fielders not dropped Marnus Labuschagne twice — one by Jasprit Bumrah in the morning session while other by Prithvi Shaw in the second session.

Brief scores: India 244 vs Australia 191 (T Paine 73 not out, M Labuschagne 47, R Ashwin 4/55, U Yadav 3/40)