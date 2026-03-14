Abhishek Sharma offers prayers at Vaishno Devi temple after T20 World Cup Glory

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Jammu & Kashmir: Shortly after making an influential contribution to the successful ICC Men’s T20 World Cup campaign by India, the young Indian cricketer Abhishek Sharma found his way to the sacred Vaishno Devi Temple to be blessed.

The left-handed batter took a trip to Katra, which is the pilgrimage base town, and undertook the spiritual trip to the shrine, which is situated within the Trikuta Hills. Images posted on the internet depict Sharma wearing traditional clothing and with a tilak on his forehead, giving prayers and welcoming the devotees on their visit.

The visit was made days after India won the T20 World Cup. During the final clash of the tournament with the national team of New Zealand in the field of cricket, the young opener showed an explosive performance at the first rank of the order and assisted India to gain an initial momentum with a half-century in a short period of time.

His aggressive batting in the powerplay stage was seen to be one of the turning points in the final, which set the atmosphere of the Indian domineering win.

Sharing glimpses about the voyage on social media, Sharma expressed devotion with the traditional chant, “Jai Mata Di,” that is usually used in relation to the Vaishno Devi pilgrimage. The temple is among the top tourist destinations in the Hindu religion in the country, and millions of people visit the structure annually to get blessed by the goddess.

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To the cricketer, the visit looked like a spiritual one and a show of thanksgiving after a historic success in his international career.

As the World Cup celebrations calmed down, Sharma will soon turn his attention back to competitive cricket as plans are made to go into domestic and franchise tournaments in the future.

Check the post here:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Abhishek Sharma (@abhisheksharma_4)