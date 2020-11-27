Sydney: Aaron Finch on Friday became the second fastest Australian batsman to score 5,000 runs in One-Day Internationals (ODIs). He achieved the feat during the first ODI of the three-match series at the Sydney Cricket Ground.

The right-handed batsman has taken 126 ODI innings to reach the milestone while his opening partner David Warner, who sits at the top of the charts, took 115 innings.

South Africa’s Hashim Amla is the quickest to reach the 5,000-run landmark in ODIs, having taken 101 innings.

This series is the first time India are competing for points in the ICC Cricket World Cup Super League, which will determine qualification for the 2023 World Cup. Ten points are awarded for a win and Australia already has 20 points from their 2-1 series win over England.

India and Australia will be competing in three ODIs, three T20Is and four Test matches in an exciting summer of cricket Down Under.

(IANS)