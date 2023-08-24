9 year old Cuttack girl wins State level U-9 Chess Championship, watch

Cuttack: A 9 year old girl from Cuttack has won the State level Chess Championship in the Under 9 category. Astonishingly, she has not received any formal training in chess, but has only learned the game from her father, who runs a small scale tiffin shop.

Meet Divya, daughter of E Suresh Rao of Mangalabag area of the silver city who has brought laurels to her family. She has been learning chess from her father since childhood. Due to lack of money, her father could not afford to send her to receive formal chess training.

Without any training, Divya became the state champion in chess and showed her talent that has amazed everyone. She has become proficient by playing chess at home with her father since childhood.

Divya became the champion in the Under 9 girls’ category in the state held recently in Cuttack. Reportedly, she easily defeated the players who have been trained by various chess academies and experienced masters of the state.

Dibya’s family is very happy after this success. Her father Suresh wants to send her for the national level tournaments. However, he needs money to send her to the national level. Hence, he has prayed to the government that if some government help can be provided the dream of Divya’s national level can be fulfilled.

Getting encouraged by winning the State level championship now Divya aims to win the Grand Slam. It is being discussed that if she can grip grip the State level championship without training she can do wonders if would be given formal training.