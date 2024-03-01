8-year-old Zarah from India becomes youngest participant at World Skateboarding Tour 2024

India’s Zarah Ann Gladys, at just eight years of age, has become the youngest player at the World Skateboarding Tour 2024 in Dubai.

Zarah participated in the women’s park event, achieving a score of 8.50 during the qualification round and securing the 61st position out of 63 competitors on Wednesday.

The Dubai meet is a crucial event for skateboarders looking to improve their Olympic World Skate Ranking for the Paris 2024 Olympics.

Zarah, who started skateboarding at the age of four, made her international debut at the Skateboarding Park World Championship 2023 in Rome last year, where she had the best run of 10.66, according to Olympics .com.

The adorable skateboarder, who hails from Kerala but currently resides in UAE, began skateboarding during Covid-19 pandemic after being inspired by her friends. Since then, she has participated in numerous local and international competitions, securing titles at events such as the Aljada Skate Jam and Circuit X in the UAE.

She also clinched a silver medal at India’s National Roller Skating Championships in December 2022 in the under-9 age group.

The young girl has amazed people around the world with her impressive skating abilities. Her social media posts feature videos of her executing jumps onto her board from varying heights and successfully completing kickflips with finesse.