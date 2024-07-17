61 runs from 11 balls! Watch batters smash 8 sixes and 2 fours in unbelievable victory

Someone has rightly said that there is nothing impossible especially when it comes to cricket. A recent remarkable match between the Romania and Austria is a proof of it as 61 runs was scored in just 11 balls during the explosive match.

The historic moment was witnessed during the ECI T10 Romania 2024 held at Moara Vlasiei Cricket Ground, Ilfov County, Bucharest of Romania.

Guided by wicketkeeper Ariyan Mohammed (104* runs off just 39 balls) and Muhammad Moiz (42* runs off 14 balls), Romania scored a formidable total of 168 runs in their 10 overs against Austria.

While chasing down 168 runs, Austria had managed to get only 107 runs from eight overs with a loss of three wickets. They were in need of 61 runs from the final two overs, which somehow seemed impossible for them. However, Austria captain Aqib Iqbal played a sensational innings and helped his team win with one ball to spare.

Iqbal’s blistering unbeaten innings of 72 runs off just 19 balls included 2 fours and 10 sixes. He also had an astonishing strike rate of 378.95. Iqbal was assisted by Imran Asif’s firing unbeaten 22 runs off 12 balls. Two others players – Karanbir Singh (30 runs off 13 balls) and Bilal (17 runs off 7 balls) also contributed in Austria’s unbelievable victory.

Romania’s bowler Manmeet Koli conceded 57 runs in his two overs with 41 runs in one over. In the penultimate over of the match, Koli bowled ten-ball and leaked 41 runs, this included 4 sixes, 2 fours, 1 single along with 2 no balls, 1 wide delivery and 1 wide which raced away for a 4.

