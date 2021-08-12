2nd Test: Sharma, Rahul take India to 157/2 at tea

London: Powered by 83 from opener Rohit Sharma and an unbeaten half-century from K.L. Rahul (batting 55), India moved to 157 for two at tea on the first day of the second Test against England at Lord’s on Thursday.

England bowlers struggled to take wickets after putting India in to bat as the visitors reached 46 without loss in the rain-curtailed first session.

Indian openers survived tight bowling from James Anderson and Ollie Robinson before opening up against a wayward Sam Curran.

Both Rahul and Sharma put on a century partnership before Anderson bowled the latter for 83. This was Sharma’s highest score overseas.

England’s seasoned pacer then removed Cheteshwar Pujara, having him caught in slips, for nine.

Brief scores

India 157/2 in 52 overs (R Sharma 83, KL Rahul 55 batting, J Anderson 2/28) vs England.

(IANS)