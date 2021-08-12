2nd Test: Sharma, Rahul take India to 157/2 at tea

By KalingaTV Bureau
Photo Credit: BCCI

London: Powered by 83 from opener Rohit Sharma and an unbeaten half-century from K.L. Rahul (batting 55), India moved to 157 for two at tea on the first day of the second Test against England at Lord’s on Thursday.

England bowlers struggled to take wickets after putting India in to bat as the visitors reached 46 without loss in the rain-curtailed first session.

Indian openers survived tight bowling from James Anderson and Ollie Robinson before opening up against a wayward Sam Curran.

Related News

ICC announces T20 World Cup 2021 groups: India and Pakistan…

England thrash Sri Lanka, win T20I series 3-0

Both Rahul and Sharma put on a century partnership before Anderson bowled the latter for 83. This was Sharma’s highest score overseas.
England’s seasoned pacer then removed Cheteshwar Pujara, having him caught in slips, for nine.

Brief scores
India 157/2 in 52 overs (R Sharma 83, KL Rahul 55 batting, J Anderson 2/28) vs England.

(IANS)

You might also like
Sports

Tata Motors to gift an Altroz each to Indian athletes who missed bronze medal at…

Entertainment

OMG moment! MS Dhoni met Thalapathy Vijay, photos break the Internet

Sports

ENG vs IND: England win toss, elect to bowl against India in 2nd Test

Sports

2nd Test: England win toss, elect to bowl first against India

Leave A Reply

Your email address will not be published.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.