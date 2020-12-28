Melbourne: India were all out for 326, with a lead of 131 runs, in their first innings after the first session of play during the third day of the second Test match against Australia at the Melbourne Cricket Ground.

India, resuming at 277/5, found the going tough against a barrage of short deliveries. Ajinkya Rahane was run out for 112, adding just eight to his overnight score while Ravindra Jadeja was the seventh man dismissed, caught off a short ball for 57 with the score on 306. Both Rahane and Jadeja had added 121 runs for the sixth wicket.

The Indian tail did not bother the Aussies much after that as the last three wickets, following Jadeja’s dismissal, could add only 20 more. For Australia, Mitchell Starc took three wickets for 78 runs, Nathan Lyon ended with three for 72 and Pat Cummins took two for 80. Australia will bat in their second innings after lunch.

Brief scores: Australia 195 vs India 326 (A Rahane 112, R Jadeja 57, S Gill 45, M Starc 3/78, P Cummins 2/80, N Lyon 3/72).

(IANS)