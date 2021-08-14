2nd Test: Fans throw bottle corks at K.L. Rahul on Day 3

By WCE 3
K.L. Rahul news
Photo Credit: IANS

London: Fans threw bottle corks at India opener K.L. Rahul during the first sessions play on the third day of the second Test here at Lord’s on Saturday.

Pictures of Rahul standing close to the boundary line and surrounded by bottle corks on the field emerged on social media as the first session drew to a close.

According to reports coming in from Lord’s, the Indian players have complained to the umpires about the crowd’s behavior.

Rahul, who is opening the innings alongside Rohit Sharma after regular openers Shubman Gill and Mayank Agarwal were ruled out due to concussion, had scored 129 in the first innings of the ongoing Test to help India post 364.

Related News

2nd Test: India bowled out for 364 as Anderson picks five

BCCI invites applications for top NCA post occupied by…

The 29-year-old Karnataka batsman had also scored 84 in the first innings of the first Test at Trent Bridge last week.

Skipper Virat Kohli was seen in a video clip asking Rahul to throw the corks back to the crowd.

The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) is, however, yet to confirm the incident.

(IANS)

You might also like
Sports

Neeraj Chopra suffering from high fever, tests Covid negative

Sports

Neeraj Chopra earn his place in the main page of World Athletics

Sports

Brathwaite smashes 97 as West Indies take 1st innings lead vs Pakistan

Sports

2nd Test: India bowled out for 364 as Anderson picks five

Leave A Reply

Your email address will not be published.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.