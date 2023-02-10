2025 World Aquatics Championships moved to Singapore from Russia

Singapore: The 2025 World Aquatics Championships will be held in Singapore, World Aquatics has announced.

Kazan had won the bid to host the 2025 World Championships, but owing to international sanctions against Russia, Singapore will instead host the premier international aquatics event.

“World Aquatics could not be happier to know that the hosting of our main event for 2025 is in such good hands, thanks to the team here in Singapore,” said World Aquatics president Husain Al-Musallam on Thursday.

“Singapore has everything we hope to share with our athletes: world-class facilities, proven experience of hosting events of the highest quality and a comprehensive approach to aquatic sports that runs from elite level to the community. ”

With dates to be decided, over 2,500 athletes are expected to participate in the showcase event in 2025, representing World Aquatics’ 209 member federations, reports news agency Xinhua.

Japan’s Fukuoka will host the 20th World Aquatics Championships this July. This tournament was originally scheduled to be staged in 2021, but was postponed twice due to the Covid-19 pandemic and associated travel restrictions.

The 21st World Championships, originally scheduled for summer 2023, was then rescheduled to take place in Doha in February 2024.