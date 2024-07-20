2024 Paris Olympics: 24 armed-force personnel among 117 Indian athletes taking part this year

As many as 24 armed forces personnel are among the 117 Indian athletes taking part in the 2024 Paris Olympics. The 24 armed-force personnel include 22 men including Subedar Neeraj Chopra and two women.

Notably, Subesar Neeraj Chopra brought the gold medal home in the 2020 Tokyo Olympics. He will again vie top honors as his participation in the Parish Olympics comes on the back of exceptional performances which earned him a gold medal each at the 2023 Asian Games, 2023 World Athletics Championship, 2024 Diamond League, and 2024 Paavo Nurmi Games.

The two women armed forces personnel participating in the Paris Olympics are 2022 Commonwealth Games bronze medalist Havildar Jaismine Lamboria and 2023 Asian Wrestling Championships bronze medalist CPO Ritika Hooda.

Here is the list of 24 armed forces personnel among 117 Indian athletes taking part in the Paris Olympics:

Game Name of Athlete Archery · Sub Dhiraj Bommadevara, Recurve Indl & Team · Sub Tarundeep Rai, Recurve Indl & Team · Sub Pravin Ramesh Jadhav, Recurve Indl & Team Athletics · SSR Akshdeep Singh, 20Km RW · PO Vikas Singh, 20Km RW · SSR Paramjeet Bisht, 20Km RW · PO Suraj Panwar, Race Walking Mixed Marathon · Sub Avinash Sable, 3000M SC · Sub Maj Neeraj Chopra, Javelin throw · CPO Tajinderpal Singh Toor, Men’s Shot Put · JWO Abdulla Aboobacker, Men’s Triple Jump · Hav Sarvesh Kushare, Men’s High Jump · CPO Muhammed Anas Yahiya, 4X400M Men’s Relay · PO(GW) Muhammed Ajmal, 4X400M Men’s Relay · Sub Santhosh Kumar Tamilarasan, 4X400M Men’s Relay · 4X400M Men’s Relay, JWO Mijo Chacko Kurian Boxing · Sub Amit Panghal, Men’s flyweight · Hav Jaismine Lamboria, Women’s featherweight Hockey · CPO Jugraj Singh, Men’s Hockey Reserve Rowing · Spr Balraj Panwar, M1X (Men’s Single Scull) Sailing · Sub Vishnu Saravanan, Men’s One-Person Dinghy Shooting · Nb Sub Sandeep Singh, 10m Air Rifle Tennis · Nb Sub Sriram Balaji, Men’s Doubles Wrestling · CPO Ritika Hooda, Women’s 76 Kg (Freestyle)

Apart from the 24 athletes, five officials are also heading for the Paris Olympics slated to begin on July 26. They are:

Boxing

Lt Col Kabilan Sai Ashok, Referee & Judge

Sub CA Katappa, Coach

Archery

Sub Sonam Tshering Bhutia, Coach

Sailing