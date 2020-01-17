2020 Odisha State Open Taekwondo Championship inaugurated in Odisha

Cuttack: The Odisha State Open Taekwondo Championship for the year 2020 was inaugurated today at the Jawaharlal Nehru Indoor Stadium here in Odisha on Friday. The Championship is being attended by more than 1000 players including boys and girls from across the state.

International Referees and National Referees are also invited to officiate in the event.

Interestingly, for the first time, Electronic Scoring Sensor is being implemented in the event.

Medal winning players and coaches of International and National repute who achieved success during the year 2019 will be felicitated by the guests during the closing ceremony on 19th January at 6pm.

The tournament is being hosted by the Odisha Taekwondo Association which is affiliated to Odisha Olympic Association and recognized by Sports and Youth Services Department, Govt.of Odisha.

Amiya Patnaik, Executive Director, Nalco Bhubaneswar, Sabita Patnaik, Social Entrepreneur, Sanjay Kumar Das, Advocate and Secretary, Odisha High Court Bar Association, Cuttack, Dhabalesh Mohapatra, President, Puri Taekwondo Association, Manmohan Bhanja, General Secretary, Odisha Taekwondo Association, Sudipta Nanda, Organizing Joint Secretary, Odisha Taekwondo Association, Nissar Ahmed, President, Cuttack Taekwondo Association and Byomakesh Abhilash Prasad, Treasurer, Odisha Taekwondo Association were present during inauguration of the Championship.