2 KIIT University Athletes Named for Arjuna Award 2025

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Bhubaneswar: The Ministry of Youth Affairs and Sports has officially announced the National Sports Awards 2025. A total of 17 athletes have been selected for the prestigious Arjuna Award, along with one athlete for the Lifetime Achievement Award. Among them, two athletes from KIIT University have been selected for the Arjuna Award.

Tejaswin Shankar has delivered remarkable performances in high jump and decathlon at both national and international levels, bringing pride to the country. Priyanka Goswami, India’s leading race walker, was also recognized. She holds national records and has represented India in international competitions with special distinction.

KIIT and KISS founder Dr. Achyuta Samanta has congratulated both the athletes on their achievement.

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With the inclusion of these two players, the total number of Arjuna Award winners from KIIT has now reached 14. The university also boasts 24 Olympians.