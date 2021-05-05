New Delhi: Two bookies have been arrested for entering into Arun Jaitley Stadium on May 2 during the Indian Premier League (IPL) match. On the particular day the match was being held between Rajasthan Royals (RR) and SunRisers Hyderabad (SRH).

The bookies entered into the stadium carrying fake accreditation cards for which they have been arrested. They have been sent to five day police remand.

According to reports, an FIR has been registered against the bookies under the relevant sections of the Indian Penal Code (IPC), and Epidemic Disease Act, which is currently being used to contain the spread of COVID-19 disease in India.

The Rajasthan Royals vs Sunrisers Hyderabad match on May 2 in Delhi was the last game of IPL 2021 as the league has been postponed till further notice after few players were tested positive for Covid-19.