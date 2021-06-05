1st Test: New Zealand Bundles England Out for 275, Take 103-Run Lead

By IANS
new zealand vs england 1st test
London: New Zealand pacer Tim Southee captured his 12th five-wicket haul to help bowl out England for 275 in their first innings, and earn a 103-run lead, despite opener Rory Burns’s century on the fourth day of the first Test here at Lord’s on Saturday.

Southee finished with six for 43, his second five-wicket haul at Lord’s. Burns batted for almost eight hours and faced 297 balls for his 132. Captain Joe Root and Ollie Robinson scored 42 each.

Brief scores:

New Zealand 378 all out; England 275 all out (R. Burns 132, J. Root 42, Ollie Robinson 42, Tim Southee 6/43, Kyle Jamieson 3/85)

