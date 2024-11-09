1st T20I: India outclass South Africa by 61 runs to take 1-0 lead in four match series

Durban: Sanju Samson’s fireworks and Varun Chakaravarthy’s spin left South Africa in crumbles and India elated with a 61-run victory in the opening T20I at Kingsmead on Friday.

While Samson delivered with the bat, it was Chakaravarthy’s mystery that left South Africa bewildered in the middle of the 203-run chase.

India’s young yet experienced bowling line-up left South Africa rattled and dealt heavy blows at crucial junctures to make it 22 wins out of 24 T20I matches in 2024.

Arshdeep Singh put a halt on skipper Aiden Markam’s knock before he could think of running away with it. With a hint of late swing, Markram (4) edged it in Samson’s gloves.

Ryan Rickelton fired back with back-to-back fours in the next over to keep the momentum in the hosts’ favour. Stubbs with his elegance flicked the ball for a 65m six, keeping the chase alive.

Stubbs tried to take on Avesh Khan but holed it to Suryakumar’s safe hands. Irrespective of what occurred at the other end, Rickelton stuck to take on India bowlers.

With South Africa growing more comfortable on the crease, the Indian skipper brought in Chakaravarthy to switch the momentum.

Chakaravarthy delivered on the expectations, with a tossed up delivery to end Rickelton’s brisk cameo of 21(11).

David Miller and Heinrich Klaasen united on the crease which sent a new wave of jubilation into the stadium. India slowly started to fall back even though the runs didn’t overflow. However, the presence always raised suspicion of an unlikely comeback.

The 12th over turned out to be the defining moment of the game, when Klaasen tried to punch his ticket for a maximum. He timed to clear the long-on but wasn’t enough to clear the finishing line.

Miller followed Klaasen back into the dressing room a delivery after in the same over. The floodgates opened and South Africa lost wickets in a cluster.

Gerald Coetzee and Marco Jansed produced fireworks towards the end to entertain the crowd. The fireworks subdued as South Africa folded on 141, succumbing to a 61-run defeat.

Earlier in the match, South Africa won the toss and chose to field. India suffered an early blow when Abhishek Sharma was dismissed for 7 by Gerald Coetzee, leaving India at 24/1. However, India reached the 50-run mark in just 5.3 overs, courtesy of some impressive strokes from Samson and captain Suryakumar Yadav, who built a 66-run partnership.

Suryakumar was dismissed for 21 by Patrick Kruger. Tilak Varma then joined Samson, adding 33 off 18 balls with three fours and two sixes before being dismissed by Keshav Maharaj. Samson was eventually removed by Nqabayomzi Peter, joining an elite list of players such as Gustav Mckeon, Rilee Rossouw, and Phil Salt, who have scored centuries in consecutive T20Is.

Despite promising starts, Hardik Pandya (2) and Rinku Singh (11) could not make significant contributions. Axar Patel’s comeback was also modest, dismissed for 7 by Marco Jansen, while Ravi Bishnoi managed only a single before being run out.

Gerald Coetzee was the standout bowler for South Africa, claiming 3/37 in his four overs. Jansen, Maharaj, Peter, and Kruger each took one wicket, restricting India to a total of 202/8.

Brief Score: India 202/8 (Sanju Samson 107, Tilak Varma 33; Gerald Coetzee 3/37) vs South Africa.

(Source: ANI)