1st ODI: India beat England by 66 runs

By WCE 5
India vs england odi results
Photo: IANS

Pune: India on Tuesday beat England by 66 runs in the first One-day International here, with debutants Krunal Pandya (58 not out off 31 balls) and pacer M. Prasidh Krishna (4/54) playing key roles with bat and ball on Tuesday.

India made 317/5 in their allotted 50 overs while England were bowled out for 251 in 42.1 overs at the Maharashtra Cricket Association Stadium.

Shikhar Dhawan made 98 at the top of the order to lay the platform for India while KL Rahul added unbeaten 112 for the sixth wicket with Krunal to get India past 300.

Brief scores: India: 317/5 wkts in 50 overs (Shikhar Dhawan 98, KL Rahul 62 not out, Krunal Pandya 58 not out; Ben Stokes 3/34) beat England (J. Bairstow 94, J. Roy 46, M. Prasidh Krishna 4/54, S. Thakur 3/37, B. Kumar 2/30) by 66 runs.

(IANS)

You might also like
Sports

1st ODI: Krunal Pandya’s record fifty powers India to 317/5

Sports

5-Member Indian Women’s Wrestling Team Picked Asian Olympic Qualifying Event

Sports

Shooting World Cup: India Win 3 Gold, Extend Lead On Medal Tally

Sports

India Legends Win 1st Road Safety World Series Cricket Title

Leave A Reply

Your email address will not be published.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.