15-Year-Old Vaibhav Sooryavanshi Breaks Chris Gayle’s Record with 65 Sixes in IPL 2026 Season

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Delhi: 15-year-old Vaibhav Sooryavanshi produced another whirlwind knock in the IPL 2026 Eliminator, smashing 97 off just 29 balls to power Rajasthan Royals to 125-1 against Sunrisers Hyderabad at the Maharaja Yadavindra Singh International Cricket Stadium.

Sooryavanshi tore into the SRH attack from the outset, equaling Suresh Raina’s record for the fastest IPL knockout fifty with a 16-ball half-century.

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He also broke Chris Gayle’s mark for the most sixes in an IPL season, taking his tally to 65 during the innings.

The explosive start ended when Sooryavanshi fell for 97, with RR’s first wicket down at 125 in the Eliminator clash. Rajasthan will now look to build on the blazing platform set by their teenage opener.