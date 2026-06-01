15-year-old Vaibhav Sooryavanshi becomes the youngest orange cap winner in IPL history

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New Delhi: Young cricketer, 15-year-old Vaibhav Sooryavanshi has made history as he becomes the youngest player to receive orange cap in IPL tournament.

Vaibhav gets this milestone for his 776 runs in 16 innings for Rajasthan Royals in the Indian Premier League season 2026. None could reach as many runs as Vaibhav has made to stand at the first position.

As per reports, Gill ended the tournament with 732 runs, while defending Orange Cap holder Sai Sudharsan accumulated 722.

Before him, in the last IPL tournament, 23-year-old Sai Sudharsan was titles and given orange cap, he was the youngest to achieve this reward but now Sooryavanshi has surpassed him to stand the youngest holder.

Sooryavanshi successfully smashed 72 sixes in 16 innings during the 2025 season and his batting was something which was talked about everywhere.

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However, the youngster failed to equal to Virat Kohli’s record of four centuries in a single season as he was dismissed 3 times in his 90s score this year.

Vaibhav Sooryavanshi also reached 1,000 IPL runs in a total of 440 balls. He surpassed West Indies player Andre Russell by achieve this milestone.

Coming to the match final match of the tournament, RCB vs GT, put to bat first by RCB, GT scored just 155/8 in 20 overs, with Washington Sundar (50* in 37 balls, with five fours) and Nishant Sindhu (20 in 18 balls, with three fours) being the only ones to cross the 20-run mark. Rasikh Dar Salam (3/27), Bhuvneshwar Kumar (2/29) and Josh Hazlewood (2/37) took wickets regularly.

RCB started well with a 62-run stand between Venkatesh Iyer (32 in 16 balls, with four boundaries and two sixes) and Virat Kohli.

GT showed some fight, reducing RCB to 132/5 at one point, but Kohli’s (75* in 42 balls, with nine fours and three sixes) guided RCB to a win with two overs left.

Also Read: Vaibhav Sooryavanshi named Emerging Player of IPL 2026 tournament