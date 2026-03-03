YIL recruitment 2026: Application window closes for 3,979 apprentice posts today

Advertisement

Yantra India Limited (YIL) will close the application window to apply for the Apprentice Recruitment 2026 drive today. Eligible and interested job aspirants can apply for 3,979 apprentice positions across Ordnance Factories under the 59th batch of Yantra India Limited through the official portal at recruit-gov.com till March 3, 2026.

The recruitment notification was issued on January 24, 2026. The online application window opened on February 1, 2026. Check details below

Vacancy details across ITI and Non-ITI categories

A total of 3,979 posts will be filled under this recruitment drive.

Apprentice (Non-ITI) candidates- 1,139

Apprentice (Ex-ITI) candidates – 2,843

Educational Qualification

For the Non-ITI category, applicants must have passed Class 10 with at least 50 per cent marks. For the Ex-ITI category, candidates must have secured 50 per cent marks in Class 10 and possess an ITI certificate in the relevant trade.

Age Limit

The job applicant should be aged between 14 and 35 years as on January 1, 2026. Age relaxation will be applicable as per government rules.

Application fee

Candidates belonging to General, OBC and EWS are required to pay a fee of Rs 200. While, the SC, ST and Female categories candidates and Persons with disabilities (PH/PWD) will pay Rs 100.

The fee must be paid through online mode.

Selection process and further steps

The selection process will involve shortlisting of candidates, followed by document verification and a medical examination. The examination date, if applicable, will be notified later.

Candidates who have not yet completed their application must do so before the portal closes today.

Applicants are advised to ensure that all required documents and fee payments are completed within the stipulated time.