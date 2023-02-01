Yatra India Limited Recruitment 2023: Notification out for 5458 Apprentice posts

Yantra India Limited (YIL) has published a new recruitment notification inviting online applications for the engagement of Trade Apprentices in Indian Ordnance Factories for the 57th batch for non-ITI & ITI Category of Trade Apprentices.

Interested and eligible candidates can apply online through the official website – https://www.yantraindia.co.in/.

The number of vacancies is approx. 5458 (1944 Non-ITI and 3514 Ex-ITI category) in all Ordnance Factories, as part of GOI Skill India Mission.

Yatra India Limited Recruitment 2023: Important Dates

The online portal for submission of applications by the candidates is likely to be opened in fourth week of January 2023 and all prospective candidates are advised to keep visiting YIL official website for

latest updates.

YIL Apprentice Recruitment 2023: Vacancy Details

Total – 5458

Non-ITI category – 1944

Ex-ITI category – 3514

Yatra India Limited Apprentice Recruitment 2023: Eligibility Qualification



For Non-ITI Category: Should have Passed Madhyamik (class X std or equivalent) as on closing date of application with minimum 50% marks in aggregate and with 40% marks in Mathematics and Science each.

For ITI Category: Should have passed relevant trade test from any institute recognized by NCVT or SCVT or any other authority specified through Gazette notification of Ministry of Skill Development and Entrepreneurship/Ministry of Labour and Employment with duration as per the Apprentice Act 1961 plus passed Madhyamik / Class X std or equivalent (Minimum 50% aggregate marks both in Matriculate & ITI). The candidate should possess the qualification as of the closing date of the online application.

YIL Apprentice Recruitment 2023: Age limit



Qualifying Age: Between 15 to 24 years as on the last date of submission of Online Application. Relaxation in the Upper age limit is admissible as per Govt Rules.

How to apply online for YIL Apprentice recruitment 2023?

Step 1: Visit Yantra India Limited official website: https://www.yantraindia.co.in/ and click on the Careers or Recruitment option.

Step 2: Check the notification for apprenticeship vacancy, eligibility and job requirements and responsibilities.

Step 3: Click on the Apply button and fill in the application form.

Step 4: Upload required documents and submit your application.

Candidates are advised to check the company’s website regularly for updates and follow up on your application status.

Download official notification Here

Note: Detailed Advertisement and other details shall be made available at YIL official website http://www.yantraindia.co.in/ under ‘Career Menu’.