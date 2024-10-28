Yantra India Limited Recruitment 2024: Apply for 3883 Trade Apprentices posts

Yantra India Limited has commenced the registration process for recruitment of Trade Apprentice posts in the organization. The online application link is available at the official website at recruit-gov.com. Eligible candidates can apply for the vacancies as per instructions from October 22 till November 21, 2024.

The organization aims to fill up 3883 posts through this recruitment drive.

The registration process started on October 22 and will end on November 21, 2024. Read below for eligibility, selection process and other details.

Vacancy Details

A total of 3883 vacancies has been notified for the Trade Apprentice posts. Both ITI and non-ITI candidates can apply.

ITI: 2498 posts

Non ITI: 1385 posts

Eligibility Criteria

For Non-ITI Category: Candidates should have passed Madhyamik (class X std or equivalent) on the closing date of the application and possess a minimum of 50% marks as per the criteria of the concerned Board (as per the original Marksheet) and with a minimum of 40% marks in both Mathematics and Science.

For ITI Category: The applicant should have passed the relevant trade test from any institute recognized by the NCVT or SCVT or any other authority specified through Gazette notification of Ministry of Skill Development and Entrepreneurship/Ministry of Labour and Employment with duration as per the Trade Apprentices Act 1961 with possession of minimum 50% marks in the ITI examination.

Fore more details on educational qualification, and age limit, please visit the official site and read the notification.

Selection Process

The candidates will be selected based on the merit and choice of Ordnance Factory submitted by the applicant. The merit list will be prepared separately for NON-ITI and EX-ITI categories.

NON-ITI category: The merit list will be based on overall percentage of marks in Madhyamik or matriculation (Class X standard or equivalent), aggregate in all subjects or best of 5 subjects as per criteria of the concerned 10th Board.

Application Fee

For successful application submission, the job applicant should have to pat an application fee of Rs 200 + GST for UR and OBC category. Meanwhile, the candidates belonging to SC/ST/Women/PWD/Others (Transgender) categories need to pay Rs 100/- plus GST.

The candidate can pay the application fee using Internet Banking /debit card / credit card / CashCard, Wallets/lMPS/NEFT/UPI, BHIM.