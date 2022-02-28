WSC Odisha Recruitment 2022 notification issued; Several vacant posts to be filled-up, check details

The Bhubaneswar-based World Skill Centre (WSC), an Advanced Skill Training Institute and a Section 8 Company under the Skill Development and Technical Education Department of Odisha Government has invited online applications to fill up various vacancies.

According to the notification, as many as 67 vacant posts will be filled up during this recruitment drive. The eligible candidates can apply online from April 6, 2022.

WSC Odisha vacancy details 2022

Important dates of WSC Odisha Recruitment 2022

Online Submission of Applications commences from 08.03.2022 at 12:01 AM (IST)

Last Date for Receipt of Online Applications is 06.04.2022 at 11:59:59 PM (IST)

Last Date for Fee Submission is 08.04.2022 at 11:59 PM (IST). Only for those applications which are submitted on or before 06.04.2022 at 11:59:59 PM (IST)

Name and number of vacant posts, monthly remuneration, essential qualification of WSC Odisha Recruitment 2022

Selection Process of WSC Odisha vacancy 2022

Scrutiny of applications, received through online mode, shall be done using minimum eligibility criteria (age, qualification, experience, registration, etc.) as advertised. Applicants not meeting the essential eligibility criteria shall not be considered eligible for the position. Once scrutiny of applications is completed, further selection processes (Online Written Test, Skill Test, or Personal Interview), shall be carried out as per the process approved by WSC for each position.

How to apply for WSC Odisha Recruitment 2022