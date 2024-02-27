UPUMS Recruitment 2024: Apply online for 535 posts of Nursing officer, earn up to Rs 1,42,400

UPUMS Recruitment 2024: The Uttar Pradesh University of Medical Sciences (UPUMS) is inviting applications to fill up numerous vacancies under the position of Nursing Officers. Under this recruitment drive, the organisation aims at filling up a total of 535 vacant posts. It is noteworthy mentioning that an official notification or this recruitment drive has been released.

Interested candidates can check their eligibility and submit their applications online. Notably, the process of online application has already begun. The last date for the submission of online applications is March 14, 2024. For more details, check below:

UPUMS Recruitment 2024 Important Dates

Starting date for submission of online applications: February 23, 2024

Closing date for submission of online applications: March 14, 2024

UPUMS Recruitment 2024 Vacancies

Under this recruitment drive, the organisation aims at filling up a total of 535 vacant posts of Nursing Officers. Categorically, they have been divided as follows:

UR: 200 vacancies

EWS: 50 vacancies

OBS: 165 vacancies

SC: 109 vacancies

ST: 11 vacancies

Total: 535 vacancies

UPUMS Recruitment 2024 Eligibility

Educational Qualification

Candidates applying should hold:

B.Sc. (Hons) in Nursing from a recognized university OR

B.Sc. Post-Basic Nursing from a recognized university OR

Diploma in General Nursing Midwifery from a recognized university OR

Registered as a Nurse and Midwife with State or Indian Nursing Council.

Age Limit

Minimum age limit to apply: 18 years of age

Maximum age limit to apply: 40 years of age

For detailed information on the eligibility criteria, candidates can check the official notification.

Pay Scale

The selected candidates under this recruitment will be receiving a salary in the pay scale level-07 of Pay Matrix. That comes between Rs 44,900 to Rs 1,42,400.

How to Apply