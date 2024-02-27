UPUMS Recruitment 2024: Apply online for 535 posts of Nursing officer, earn up to Rs 1,42,400

UPUMS Recruitment 2024: The Uttar Pradesh University of Medical Sciences (UPUMS) is inviting applications to fill up numerous vacancies under the position of Nursing Officers. Under this recruitment drive, the organisation aims at filling up a total of 535 vacant posts. It is noteworthy mentioning that an official notification or this recruitment drive has been released.
Interested candidates can check their eligibility and submit their applications online. Notably, the process of online application has already begun. The last date for the submission of online applications is March 14, 2024. For more details, check below:
UPUMS Recruitment 2024 Important Dates
- Starting date for submission of online applications: February 23, 2024
- Closing date for submission of online applications: March 14, 2024
UPUMS Recruitment 2024 Vacancies
Under this recruitment drive, the organisation aims at filling up a total of 535 vacant posts of Nursing Officers. Categorically, they have been divided as follows:
- UR: 200 vacancies
- EWS: 50 vacancies
- OBS: 165 vacancies
- SC: 109 vacancies
- ST: 11 vacancies
Total: 535 vacancies
UPUMS Recruitment 2024 Eligibility
Educational Qualification
Candidates applying should hold:
- B.Sc. (Hons) in Nursing from a recognized university OR
- B.Sc. Post-Basic Nursing from a recognized university OR
- Diploma in General Nursing Midwifery from a recognized university OR
- Registered as a Nurse and Midwife with State or Indian Nursing Council.
Age Limit
- Minimum age limit to apply: 18 years of age
- Maximum age limit to apply: 40 years of age
For detailed information on the eligibility criteria, candidates can check the official notification.
Pay Scale
The selected candidates under this recruitment will be receiving a salary in the pay scale level-07 of Pay Matrix. That comes between Rs 44,900 to Rs 1,42,400.
How to Apply
- Interested and eligible candidates are to apply via the official website at www.upums.ac.in
- From there, they need to click on the link that reads “UPUMS Recruitment 2024.”
- From there, they will be redirected to the application portal.
- Over there they need to fill in the required details.
- Next, they need to upload all required documents and submit the application.
- Candidates are advised to take a print out of the application for future references.