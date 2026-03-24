UPSSSC Recruitment 2026: Notification Out For 929 Vacant Posts, Application will start from April 21
UPSSSC Recruitment 2026 is here! Discover how to apply for 929 positions starting April 21, 2026, on the official website.
UPSSSC Recruitment 2026: The Uttar Pradesh Subordinate Services Selection Commission has announced the recruitment notification for the positions of Assistant Statistical Officer (ASO) and Assistant Research Officer (ARO). This recruitment drive aims to fill 929 vacancies across various departments in Uttar Pradesh.
Candidates can submit their applications online starting April 21, 2026, on the official website of the commission at upsssc.gov.in.
Important Dates
- Application process Start Date: April 21, 2026
- Last date to apply and pay the fee: May 11, 2026
- Last date to make corrections: May 18, 2026
Eligibility Criteria
Applicants must have taken the UPSSSC Preliminary Eligibility Test (PET) 2025. Only candidates with a valid PET score will be shortlisted.
Candidates should possess a postgraduate degree in Mathematics, Statistics, Commerce, Economics, or a related field from a recognized university. Additionally, basic computer knowledge and proficiency in written Hindi using the Devanagari script are required.
Age Limit
Candidates must be aged between 21 and 40 years. Relaxation will be provided to the reserved categories as per regulations.
Application Fees
The fee for all categories is Rs 25. Payment can be made using a debit card, a credit card, net banking, or UPI.
Selection Process
Shortlisting will be based on the PET 2025 scores. Eligible candidates must take a 100 marks written examination, consisting of objective-type questions.
Candidates are advised to continuously check the official website for further details about the application process.