UPSSSC Recruitment 2026: Notification Out For 929 Vacant Posts, Application will start from April 21

UPSSSC Recruitment 2026: The Uttar Pradesh Subordinate Services Selection Commission has announced the recruitment notification for the positions of Assistant Statistical Officer (ASO) and Assistant Research Officer (ARO). This recruitment drive aims to fill 929 vacancies across various departments in Uttar Pradesh.

UPSSSC Recruitment 2026: The Uttar Pradesh Subordinate Services Selection Commission has announced the recruitment notification for the positions of Assistant Statistical Officer (ASO) and Assistant Research Officer (ARO). This recruitment drive aims to fill 929 vacancies across various departments in Uttar Pradesh.

Candidates can submit their applications online starting April 21, 2026, on the official website of the commission at upsssc.gov.in.

Important Dates

Application process Start Date: April 21, 2026

Last date to apply and pay the fee: May 11, 2026

Last date to make corrections: May 18, 2026

Eligibility Criteria

Applicants must have taken the UPSSSC Preliminary Eligibility Test (PET) 2025. Only candidates with a valid PET score will be shortlisted.