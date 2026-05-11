UPSSSC extends registration deadline for ASO and ARO recruitment 2026 exam

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Uttar Pradesh Subordinate Services Selection Commission (UPSSSC) has extended the deadline for registering for the recruitment drive for the positions of Assistant Statistical Officer (ASO) and Assistant Research Officer (ARO). The Commission has also increased the total number of vacancies from the earlier notified posts to 1,565.

The Commission has extended the registration and application submission deadline for ASO and ARO recruitment 2026 examination till May 18, 2026.

According to the revised notification, candidates can now submit their online applications till May 18, 2026. Meanwhile, the last date for fee payment has been set at May 25, 2026.

The candidates will be able allowed to update the application form is May 25, 2026.

The selected candidates will be appointed across multiple departments of the Uttar Pradesh government.

Important dates

Last date for submission of online application: May 18, 2026

Last date for fee payment and correction: May 25, 2026

Vacancy details

According to the official recruitment notification, the recruitment drive will be conducted for 1,565 posts. Out of which, the highest number of vacancies are in the Economics and Statistics Division under the Planning Department.

Meanwhile, the Industries and Enterprise Promotion, Agriculture, Medical and Health Services, Higher Education, Animal Husbandry, and Uttar Pradesh Power Corporation Limited have got additional vacancies as well.

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Eligibility criteria

To be eligible to apply for the recruitment drive, the applicant must possess a postgraduate degree in Mathematics, Mathematical Statistics, Commerce, Economics, or Statistics from a recognised university.

The commission has also specified that candidates should have knowledge of Hindi written in Devanagari script.

In addition, applicants must have passed the Uttar Pradesh Preliminary Eligibility Test (PET) 2024 to be eligible for the recruitment process.

Meanwhile, the candidates who are holding a diploma in computer science or a recognised computer qualification will be given preference in exam.

Age limit

As per the notification, candidates must be at least 21 years old and should not have crossed 40 years of age as of July 1, 2024. Age relaxation will be applicable for reserved category candidates according to Uttar Pradesh government norms.

selection process

The candidates will be selected via a selection process that includes a written examination followed by document verification. Final selection will be based on candidates’ performance and eligibility conditions mentioned in the official notification.

Candidates can apply through the official UPSSSC website after completing the required registration process.Direct link to apply here.