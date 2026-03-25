UPSSSC AGTA Group C Recruitment 2026: Notification out for 2759 Technical Assistant posts

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The Uttar Pradesh Subordinate Services Selection Commission (UPSSSC) has released a fresh official notification for the recruitment of Technical Assistant Group C posts. Students can check the complete details here.

The official notification for the recruitment of Technical Assistant Group C posts has been released by the Uttar Pradesh Subordinate Services Selection Commission (UPSSSC). This recruitment drive aims to fill about 2759 vacancies for candidates who have qualified PET 2025 and are seeking government job opportunities in Uttar Pradesh.

The online application window will start from 2 May 2026. Students can apply via the official website, upsssc.gov.in.

The final selection will be based on the mains examination after shortlisting the candidates based on the PET scores. Students with negative or zero PET scores will not be considered.

Vacancy Details

General – 1692

1692 Other Backward Classes (OBC) – 573

573 Scheduled Caste (SC) – 213

213 Scheduled Tribe (ST) – 6

6 Economically Weaker Section (EWS) – 275

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Salary Details

The salary for the selected ones will range from Rs. 25,500 to Rs. 81,100.

How to apply for UPSSSC AGTA 2026?

Visit the official website, upsssc.gov.in

Open the recruitment notification link

Register using the required details

Fill the application form and upload documents

Pay the application fee

Submit and download the confirmation page

Keep visiting the official website for more such updates and notifications.