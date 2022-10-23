UPSC recruitment for new vacancies, Salary as per 7th pay commission scale, check details

The Union Public Service Commission (UPSC) has published a recruitment notification to fill up various posts. Interested and eligible candidates can apply for the vacancies through the official website at http://www.upsconline.nic.in. The registration link is currently open and the last date to apply for the vacancies is November 10, 2022.

UPSC recruitment 2022 Important Dates

Closing date for submission of online recruitment application (ORA) through ORA website: 10.11.2022 till 23:59 hrs

The last date for printing of completely submitted online application: 23:59hrs on 11.11.2022.

UPSC recruitment 2022 vacancy and other details

1. Extension Officer in Directorate of Extension, Department of Agriculture & Farmers Welfare, Ministry of Agriculture and Farmers Welfare: 1 post

Pay Scale: Level 10 in the Pay Matrix as per 7th CPC

Age: 38 years

2. Junior Scientific Officer (Biology) in Central Forensic Science Laboratory, Directorate of Forensic Science Services, Ministry of Home Affairs: 1 post

Pay Scale: Level- 07 in the Pay Matrix as per 7th CPC

Age: 30 years

3. Junior Scientific Officer (Chemistry) in Central Forensic Science Laboratory, Directorate of Forensic Science Services, Ministry of Home Affairs: 1 post

Pay Scale: Level- 07 in the Pay Matrix as per 7th CPC

Age: 30 years.

4. Investigator Grade-I in Labour Bureau, Chandigarh, Ministry of Labour and Employment: 12 posts

Pay Scale: Level- 07 in the Pay Matrix as per 7th CPC.

Age: 30 years

How to apply for UPSC recruitment 2022

Candidates are requested to apply only Online against this advertisement on the Online Recruitment Application (ORA) website http://www.upsconline.nic.in and NOT write to the Commission for Application forms. They are also requested to go through carefully the details of posts and instructions published below as well as on the website http://www.upsconline.nic.in, read the official notification.

For more information regarding educational qualifications, application fees and selection process, check the official advertisement HERE.