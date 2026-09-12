UPSC Recruitment 2026 for 212 posts across various departments, know how to apply

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UPSC Recruitment 2026: The Union Public Service Commission (UPSC) has released notification for recruitment of 212 posts across various central government departments. Advertisment number is 11/2026

The departments include Government of NCT of Delhi, New Delhi Municipal Council and the Union Territory of Ladakh.

The application processes for the jobs have been started from today onwards and will be open until October 2 (except Ladakh post). The application window from the Ladakh post will close on October 9.

Candidates interested in UPSC Recruitment 2026 should check the educational qualification, age limit, experience and other requirements for each post before applying online.

Important details:

Vacancies: 212

Recruitment type: Direct through selection

Application starting date: September 12

Application ending date: October 2

Application ending date for Ladakh post: October 9

Application mode: Online

Website: upsconline.nic.in

Vacancies with number of posts:

Specialist Grade III Assistant Professor (Anatomy): 4

Specialist Grade III Assistant Professor (General Medicine): 60

Assistant Editor: 2

Specialist Grade II (Junior Scale), Anaesthesiology: 1

Specialist Grade II (Junior Scale), Paediatrics: 1

Assistant Public Prosecutor: 140

Public Law Officer/District Litigation Officer/Law Officer: 4

Total: 212

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Eligibility Criteria:

The eligibility criteria for UPSC Recruitment 2026 are different for each post, as the advertisement is for specialised positions.

For medical posts one should have prescribed medical and postgraduate qualifications along with the required experience.

For Assistant Public Prosecutor post one requires a Law degree and the prescribed Bar experience.

For the Assistant Editor position, candidates need the relevant educational qualification in Journalism/Mass Communication or the alternative qualification and experience specified in the notification.

The Public Law Officer / District Litigation Officer / Law Officer post for Ladakh has separate requirements, including a law degree, required experience at the Bar, and Ladakh domicile.

Age Limit:

The UPSC Recruitment 2026 age limit varies according to the post and category.

The upper age limit for Specialist Grade III Assistant Professor posts varies by category.

Application Fee:

Unreserved candidates: Rs 25

SC, ST and PwBD candidates: No fees

How to apply:

Visit the official UPSC online recruitment portal.

Complete the required registration/profile details.

Generate or use the Universal Registration Number (URN) as applicable.

Complete the Common Application Form (CAF).

Select the relevant recruitment advertisement and post.

Enter the required personal, educational and experience details.

Upload the documents required for the selected post.

Check the information and supporting documents carefully.

Pay the applicable application fee, if required.

Submit the application form.

Download and save the final submitted application and acknowledgement for future reference.